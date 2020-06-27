Lou Dobbs Demands Trump And Barr Pardon Roger Stone

Lou Dobbs thinks Attorney General Bill Barr hasn’t put his thumb on the scale hard enough to help Trump crony and seven-times convicted criminal Roger Stone weasel out of jail.

Just this week, whistleblower and former federal prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky testified to Congress about Barr exerting “political influence” to push for “a substantially lower sentence” for Stone than the guidelines and the prosecutors had called for. The hearing ended with a call for Barr’s resignation by a former deputy attorney general.

But on Trump TV, Barr hasn’t done enough to help the poor, suffering Stone, convicted on all seven charges by a jury.

Let me say I'm quite sympathetic to Stone's concerns about being exposed to COVID-19. But those concerns should be applied to all inmates, not just Trump cronies. Neither Stone nor Dobbs expressed concern about any other prisoners or even the guards.

Dobbs opened the session by accusing the DOJ of bowing to “political currents” in failing to do enough to prevent Stone from going to jail. Ironically, Dobbs called Stone’s convictions by a jury, and a judge honoring those convictions with a prison sentence “Soviet-style justice.”

That’s even more ironic given that we just learned Russia has paid mercenaries to kill American troops in Afghanistan and that Trump has done nothing, despite learning about it in March.

DOBBS: This is Soviet-era justice. it's Soviet-style justice. … I'm just stunned that Barr will not intervene. What in the hell is this? This country has turned into something that's unrecognizable for those of us who believe in the American way.

Stone was careful to show some love for Barr and the DOJ, and to make the judge the enemy. And, despite his claim that going to jail will be a “death sentence,” what he cares about most is the noble cause of not being able to do “everything within my power” to re-elect Dear Leader. He just happened to be wearing a Trump t-shirt.

STONE: First of all, I'm just grateful the Justice Department has not opposed my motion, based on humanitarian reasons and because of concerns regarding my health, to delay my incarceration. But this decision's not up to the Justice Department, it's up to Judge Jackson, and we await her ruling. ... In all honesty, I think this is a death sentence. I don't think I will live to see my appeal succeed, which is why I have been very forthright about my praying that the president acts either with a commutation of my sentence, so I may follow my appeal and win vindication or, of course, a pardon. That's completely within his power, but I would call on him to do it on humanitarian grounds as an act of both mercy and justice. I've exhausted my legal remedies, I'm out of money. This has taken everything I have. My family's essentially indigent. .... I still maintain that the crimes for which I was committed were fabricated. ... This was a political witch hunt and an effort to pressure me to testify against the president which I refused to do. So, look, the greatest thing here that bothers me beyond the danger is that I may not be free to do everything within my power to reelect this president. I really think he is still the man to lead this country. I am concerned that because of the COVID-19 virus his greatest single accomplishment has been destroyed, but the man who brought America the strongest economy we have ever had is the right man to do it again. He has the formula. and we already saw it, as I said last time I was on. … so I want to be free to make sure Donald Trump is reelected, and I want to live to see my appeal which as of today will not be possible.

Dobbs doubled down on the direct appeal as he closed the discussion.

DOBBS: Frankly, I think that the whole thing should be thrown out. I hope the president just intervenes and ends your agony and that of your family and sets justice right. … We will be praying for, as always the president and this country. I hope that the right thing is done here.

Ever the puppet, Trump jumped right on cue. This morning, he retweeted a petition calling for Stone's pardon, as if he's not the one with the power to do it.