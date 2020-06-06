As the plague turns, we bring you the Build That Wall (Around The White House)! Edition.

Video above via Miss Cellania.

Second Amendment contradictions, observed by Responsible Statecraft.

May not be a "center-right country" after all; another long one, from Honest Graft, examining the crisis in conservative confidence.

The American Independent reports that statues of Confederate traitors are disappearing from the South. Money quote:



'Richmond is no longer the capital of the Confederacy,' said the city's mayor.

Vaguely comedic relief in the paranoid right-wing loon category from The Big, Bad & Bald Bastard.

It hasn't come to tanks in the street. Yet. Just a truck transporting National Guardsmen.

Curated by Web of Evil (& Ennui)'s M. Bouffant. Still time to submit suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com