Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Great liberal blog posts ...
By M. Bouffant

As the plague turns, we bring you the Build That Wall (Around The White House)! Edition.

Video above via Miss Cellania.

Second Amendment contradictions, observed by Responsible Statecraft.

May not be a "center-right country" after all; another long one, from Honest Graft, examining the crisis in conservative confidence.

The American Independent reports that statues of Confederate traitors are disappearing from the South. Money quote:

'Richmond is no longer the capital of the Confederacy,' said the city's mayor.

Vaguely comedic relief in the paranoid right-wing loon category from The Big, Bad & Bald Bastard.

It hasn't come to tanks in the street. Yet. Just a truck transporting National Guardsmen.

Curated by Web of Evil (& Ennui)'s M. Bouffant. Still time to submit suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com

Tags:
Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us