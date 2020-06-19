Politics
SEC Threat To Championship Games May Finally Change Mississippi's Flag

What common decency would not to, a threat to championship games, and their revenue, will.
By Frances Langum

The SEC gets Mississippi's attention.

NBC News:

The NCAA's Southeastern Conference on Thursday told the state of Mississippi it could miss out on SEC championship games if it doesn't change its state flag, which includes a Confederate symbol.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement, "It is past time for change to be made to the flag of the State of Mississippi."

...The state has been under pressure to change the flag for years, but the demands have ramped up in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody and the wide-ranging calls for an end to systemic racism that have followed.

What common decency failed to do, college basketball will.

