Trump: Obama, Biden Had 'No Idea' How To Reform Police. Let's Roll The Tape!

By Susie Madrak
1 hour ago by Susie Madrak
Morning Joe did a little compare and contrast on police reform this morning after Trump insisted yesterday President Obama and Vice President Biden "never even tried to fix this."

So they rolled the long tape that contradicted Trump's assertion of non-reality.

"Obvious fact-check there on President Trump's claim about his predecessor's efforts to reform policing. In fact, the Trump administration has spent much of its time unraveling those Obama administration police reforms," Mika Brzezinski pointed out.

"You know, Willie, it would be as if Donald Trump criticized his predecessor for not knowing how to properly walk down a ramp and drink a glass of water," Joe Scarborough said.

"I think the term 'gas lighting' has been overused in the last few years, but that is explicit gas lighting, which is to say, telling us something is true that is demonstrably not true," Willie Geist said.

"Obviously, President Obama and his administration, they launched an initiative to allow the Justice Department to investigate police departments as they did in Ferguson, Missouri, for example. The Trump administration backpedaled on that, unrolled that. Shortly before that, as you heard there, President Obama announced an initiative to stop selling surplus military equipment to police departments. The Trump administration undid that as well. There's a long list. He's just making things up and he did it again yesterday."

