Womp Womp Tucker Carlson Lost Five Advertisers In A Day

Go figure, advertisers don't want to be associated with terms like "white nationalism." It's bad for business.

And Tucker Carlson's "business" had a VERY bad day on Wednesday, as five major advertisers as of this writing have removed their ads from his program.

Tucker Carlson has been stoking a race war since the death of George Floyd prompted major Black Lives Matters protests in all fifty states. The video above is just one example.

We’ve asked advertisers now three times if they supported Tucker Carlson’s show as a result of his increasingly intense racism and each time, more have left. This time feels different, though. There’s a sea change happening in advertising and no one is buying what he’s selling. — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) June 11, 2020

Media Matters reports, "Over the past 48 hours, Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show lost four major advertisers: T-Mobile, SmileDirectClub, Disney and Papa John’s."

Good for them.

This pressure definitely hurts the network, but as "UNFOX My Cable Box" points out, Fox makes much of its revenue from blackmailing cable companies into paying exorbitant fees to carry the channel:

5/ So, how is that Fox News could lose all of that advertising revenue and still not be forced to make major changes.



Well, surprise surprise, Fox News cheats. And we all basically subsidize Fox News as a result of that cheating. — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) March 31, 2020

Fox News makes approximately $1.8 billion per year from hidden subscriber fees–twice as much as CNN and three times as much as MSNBC. The network's extra-high fees, which make up most of its revenue, protect Fox News from the advertisers that are quickly abandoning it. Fox News was able to get such high fees in part by leveraging its loyal audience to put pressure on the providers during negotiations while the rest of the 90 million cable and satellite customers sit quietly. With 65% of Fox’s subscriber fee revenue up for grabs in the next 20 months, it’s time for that to change. The advertising industry has already taken big steps to reject Fox News. It’s time that consumers were empowered to do the same.

It's definitely worth clicking on UNFOX to find out more.

Of course, he's still got "My Pillow."