Auschwitz Survivor Meets Children Of Soldier Who Saved Her Life

A wonderful, moving story. We need it!
By Frances Langum

Guy Lynn, BBC London:

Heart warming video of Auschwitz survivor meeting children of one of her liberators after 75 years. Lily Ebert was just a teenager when freed on a death march in E. Germany by an unknown American soldier. He gave her a German bank note with words of hope scribbled on it, and his name written in Hebrew and she's kept it ever since but has always dreamt of finding out who the man was. In July 2020, her great grandson finally manages to track down the family of Private Hayman Shulman - so 90 year old Lily - one of the few remaining Holocaust survivors in the UK, can finally say thank you to the relatives of the American GI who saved her life.

