2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

BREAKING: Michael Cohen Released From Prison To Home Confinement

The Judge agreed with Cohen's attorneys that he had been remanded solely as a form of retaliation.
By Red Painter
BREAKING: Michael Cohen Released From Prison To Home Confinement
Image from: Screenshot

Just weeks ago Michael Cohen was sent back to prison after refusing to agree to not write a book or conduct media interviews as a condition of house arrest, a huge violation of his First Amendment rights. Thursday, a Judge agreed and has now ordered Cohen to be released to home confinement, saying on the record that it was pretty clear that his reconfinement was retaliation for writing a book about Donald Trump.

The Washington Post reports that U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein has ordered Cohen to be released from prison by 2 p.m. on Friday. He will then be placed under house arrest in his home in Manhattan.

The judge made this scathing statement in the phone conference:

“I make the finding that the purpose of transferring Mr. Cohen from furlough and home confinement to jail is retaliatory and it’s retaliatory because of his desire to exercise his First Amendment rights to publish a book and to discuss anything about the book or anything else he wants on social media and with others."

The judge refused to accept the prosecutor's explanation for the remand, which was that Cohen was "combative" with the probation official overseeing his release.

Twitter had thoughts:

We may be on the verge of going full authoritarian, but the First Amendment appears intact (for now). Michael Cohen was Trump's "fixer" for so long - his book will be a bestseller before the first day it's released.

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us