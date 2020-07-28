Florida Man Buys A Lamborghini With PPP Loan

Instead of using the money to meet payroll, this joker bought the $318,000 Lamborghini Huracan and other luxury goods. He'll be staying at his mother's house, with an ankle bracelet, until his court date in October.

Source: Associated Press

A South Florida man fraudulently obtained $3.9 million in federal coronavirus relief loans, using some of the money to buy a $318,000 Lamborghini Huracan, prosecutors said.

David T. Hines, 29, of Miami, was arrested and charged last week with bank fraud, making false statements to a financial institution and engaging in transactions in unlawful proceeds.

Defense attorney Chad Piotrowski said Hines is a legitimate business owner who is anxious to tell his side of the story.

Hines applied to a bank for approximately $13.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans on behalf of different companies, according to a criminal complaint. Fraudulent loan applications were submitted about the companies’ respective payroll expenses, investigators said. Hines was approved for $3.9 million, officials said.

Hines bought the Lamborghini within days of the receiving the money, prosecutors said. Instead of using the money for payroll payments, Hines made purchases at luxury retailers and resorts in Miami Beach, officials said. Authorities seized the car and about $3.4 million when Hines was arrested.