Florida Man Fills His Hummer With 4 5-Gallon Gas Cans And...

I really don't think there's much to add when you put 'Florida Man,' 'Hummer', and '4 5-gallon gas cans in the back' in the same sentence. You can guess the first thing he did, right?

Source: Jalopnik

A Hummer burned in Homosassa, Florida, Wednesday while attempting to haul four filled five-gallon gas cans in the back seat. The Citrus County Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of the fire, but I have a hunch on what probably caused it to do as much damage as it did (the 20 gallons of gasoline in the back). The single occupant of the Hummer was injured but refused medical treatment against EMT advice, according to the Citrus County Chronicle. Which is just the sort of clear thinking you’d expect from someone with 20 gallons of gasoline in their cargo area. Thank goodness the Citrus Country Fire Rescue made quick work of the fire, as rescue workers found several of the gas canisters melted but still full of fuel in the back area of the vehicle according to the Citrus County Chronicle:

Citrus County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire in the late morning hours Wednesday, May 12, according to a CCFR spokeswoman. The call came in at 10:52 a.m., reporting a Hummer was on fire at South Alabama Avenue and West Grover Cleveland Boulevard in Homosassa. The occupant of the vehicle had just filled up gas cans at the Texaco Food Mart on West Grover Cleveland Boulevard, Marsh said. Engine 3 from Homosassa arrived on scene at 10:59, and the blaze extinguished at 11:09 a.m.

Im in a small cty in FL. We rarely see the craziness that the rest of the country does. That changed today. About 1 mi from me an idiot in a Hummer pulled up to the gas pumps and filled a Rubbermaid container full of gas. Put it in his car and lit up a cigarette. Hummer destroyed pic.twitter.com/qeLYyCYFp4 — Elizabeth K (@ElizabethKlave3) May 13, 2021