Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Fox & Friends Promotes Kanye West's Presidential Bid: 'The Unifying Force We’ve All Been Waiting For'

The hosts of "Fox & Friends" argued on Sunday that Kanye West could unite the country by running for president in 2020.
By David

The hosts of Fox & Friends argued on Sunday that Kanye West could unite the country by running for president in 2020.

During a segment on the Fox News morning show, host Jedidiah Bila noted that West had recently hinted on Twitter that he may be a candidate in 2020.

"I think that expectation of unity can exist somewhere and should exist somewhere, but you also have to expect that you're not going to agree on this stuff," Bila explained. "So it's very, very challenging to find unity."

"Now, one person who has been talked about a lot about potentially being able to bring some unity is Kanye West," she continued. "That's right. Kanye West might be running for president."

"Could Kanye be the unifying force that we have all be waiting for?" Bila wondered.

"That is the question that I woke up, of course, thinking this morning," co-host Todd Piro replied. "Who knows what this means for the upcoming election."

Piro suggested that President Donald Trump could potentially persuade West not to run by giving him a position in the White House.

"The president should really take a step back and say, 'Look, I had Kanye on my side at some point,'" he explained. "Yes, to the previous 243 years of our democracy, it wouldn't have been a big deal to get somebody like Kanye on board, but with everything that's going on in the world right now, it might behoove the president to say, 'Look, can I have you be something in my administration, really to outreach on civil rights?'"

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Democrat Disrupts Fox & Friends Broadcast

Democrat Disrupts Fox & Friends Broadcast

While hosting several "Breakfast in the Blue Grass state" segments, Fox News' Todd Piro got confronted by a man holding a "Fox Lies" sign and they quickly ended the segment, giving the kids at Fox & Friends very sad [...]
Aug 23, 2017
By Ed Scarce

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us