Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Fox & Friends Claims 'Woke' Liberals Are Plotting To Turn Mother's Day Into 'Birthing People's Day'

The hosts of Fox & Friends expressed concern on Sunday that liberals are plotting to turn Mother's Day into "Birthing People's Day."
By David

The hosts of Fox & Friends expressed concern on Sunday that liberals are plotting to turn Mother's Day into "Birthing People's Day."

"If you're a lefty, it might be happy Birthing People's Day," Fox News co-host Pete Hegseth announced. "Seriously! This is Democrats -- the new phrase they want to use is, you're not a mother. Nope! Done! You're a birthing person."

Hegseth pointed to a House committee hearing where
the phrase "birthing people" was used on at least two occasions. However, the terms "mothers" and "moms" were also used.

Co-host Jedidiah Bila echoed the remarks of Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who lashed out at "woke" liberals over the phrase.

"I could not agree more," Bila said. "Let me tell you something. I birthed a baby. I am a mom. I am proud of myself. I am always astonished at my body. I'm like, you know what? We're super heroes. We women are super heroes for being able to do that. I want proper credit."

Hegseth recalled that he had once tried to experience the pain of childbirth during a
Fox & Friends segment in 2019.

"Thank God for women," co-host Lawrence Jones said. "God designed them to give birth because, whew, I can do a lot of things. I don't think that's for me."

"Yep," Bila agreed. "We have a higher pain tolerance. And I did it without drugs."

"But I'm officially a birthing person," Hegseth noted. "Next time someone tells you that, tell them you're insane! They are moms and they give birth."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team