Fox News Twists Arson Arrests In Western States To Smear Liberals

The West Coast is on fire, and there is no question whatsoever that these fires are out of control and raging because of climate change. This is true regardless of what sparked the fires, but leave it to Fox News to distort current arrests for arson into ways to politicize the destruction and cause.

Here are Jedidiah Bila, Pete Hegseth and Will Cain "reporting" on some arrests for arson, as outlined in the FoxNews.com article about the arrests for arson. In that article, it's made clear that authorities have dismissed political motives for the cause of the raging fires after a whacko Clackamas sheriff's deputy was caught on video blaming Antifa for setting the wildfires. That deputy has been placed on leave for those remarks, and the FBI was forced to take time to investigate and debunk the claims.

The first man they singled out was a homeless meth addict. The alleged arson he was arrested for was unrelated to the major Oregon fires raging, but they didn't bother to point that out, instead trying to tie him to "defund the police" rallies in Oregon, a claim which is not actually substantiated by anything that I could find from official sources.

Not content to stop there, they plowed on to California to claim that Governor Gavin Newsom was too hasty in his attempt to blame climate change for the fires if they were possibly started by arson. Of course the origin of a fire is less important than the climate in which they started. Record heat and scant rain mean out-of-control fires, whether started by arsonists, dry lightning, Edison equipment or idiotic gender reveal stunts.

When these flacks whine, "There's no tragedy, there's no moment too soon to jump and advance your political agenda and pin awful events on your political opponent," I'll just come back with this: Fox News never misses an opportunity to lie to their viewers and scapegoat others when it suits their political goals.

