Jake Tapper Rips Jim Jordan For Clipping CNN Reporters Out Of Context

At the beginning of Bill Barr's hearing Tuesday, Rep. Jim Jordan played a wildly dishonest video, part of which was a montage of reporters saying the words "peaceful protest" in edited form, as if to depict violent protests as peaceful.
Jake Tapper was not having it. "Jim Jordan of Ohio played a video featuring many upsetting images of mayhem and violence from protests and riots across the country," he told viewers. "And that was included along with a mash-up of members of the media and others using the term ‘Peaceful protests.'”
He then played the full quotes of CNN reporters Josh Campbell and Diane Gallagher, who described the protests as generally peaceful protests until night fell, when they turned violent.
And then the hammer fell.
Spoiler alert: Jordan will never ever apologize. He is there to spread lies and distraction. That video he showed was full of looped audio overlaid over looped video, as if to make every Black Lives Matter demonstration seem violent and dark. Oddly enough, he never mentioned the violence wrought by white supremacists pretending they were Black Lives Matter protesters.