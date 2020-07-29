2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Pramila Jayapal: She Got It Right

Rep. Jayapal was on fire, and absolutely destroyed Bill Barr.
By Ed Scarce

When Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) handed Bill Barr's fat ass back to him yesterday, with all his smarmy self-serving smug bullshit on full display, many Americans and especially those in Michigan cheered. This quick little ad summed it all up. Bill Barr works for Donald Trump, not the American people. That's obvious.

And of you want to see more of these type of ads, here's Really American's ActBlue page.

