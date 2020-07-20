John Oliver Says Coronavirus Has Created A Perfect Storm For Conspiracy Theories

John Oliver takes on conspiracy theories, and why we love them. Via Raw Story:

First, he explained that the conspiracies are very appealing and that half of all Americans believe at least one conspiracy theory. Oliver even admitted that there is part of him that believes them too. He knows it probably isn’t true, but some part of him really believes that the royal family had Princess Diana killed. He explained that it felt like a much bigger event to be accidental. That is the part that is a huge draw to beliefs in conspiracy theories. “They help explain a chaotic, uncertain world,” said Oliver. He explained it appeals to a human understanding of “proportionality bias, which is the tendency to assume that big events have big causes.” He specifically cited the film “Plandemic,” which paints a woman as a cancer researcher as a whistleblower who says she was arrested, taken into custody, and her house was searched. She lies on video saying she was never charged, but she actually was. Oliver found that the SWAT team video they showed in the film was actually the first video that comes up on a stock footage video site.

"Plandemic," FYI, is where all those crazy ladies on Twitter got the bizarre idea that wearing a mask can kill you. Masks "reactivate" the virus in your body! The film is considered so dangerous, it was banned from social media.