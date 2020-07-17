Misc
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says Liver Cancer Is Back

The Justice said that the cancer is responding to chemotherapy and she will continue to serve on the Supreme Court.
By Karoli Kuns

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released a statement on Friday morning announcing that she is suffering a recurrence of her liver cancer.

Here's the statement in full:

On May 19, I began a course of chemotherapy (gemcitabine) to treat a recurrence of cancer. A periodic scan in February followed by a biopsy revealed lesions on my liver. My recent hospitalizations to remove gall stones and treat an infection were unrelated to this recurrence.

Immunotherapy first essayed proved unsuccessful. The chemotherapy course, however, is yielding positive results. Satisfied that my treatment course is now clear, I am providing this information.

My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease. I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment. I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine. Throughout, I have kept up with opinion writing and all other Court work.

I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.

If ever there was a reason to make sure every person you know gets out and votes for Biden, this is it. Right here. She is holding on, serving the country, but we have to elect Joe Biden and flip the Senate. This isn't optional. A Trump Supreme Court would be a nightmare for generations.

