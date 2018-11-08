Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Falls, Fractures Three Ribs

I had painfully bruised ribs from a car wreck three years ago, and it only just stopped hurting a few months ago. So I can only imagine the pain she's dealing with. But RBG is tough. Here's hoping this is something she can handle:
Ginsburg has yet to miss a day of oral arguments, according to the law project Oyez from Cornell University and Chicago-Kent College of Law -- not while undergoing chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer, recovering from surgery for colon cancer, or the day after her husband died in 2010.
Concerned Democrats took to Twitter:
Get well soon, Justice Ginsburg! We are all rooting for you.
