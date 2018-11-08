Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Falls, Fractures Three Ribs

NEW: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg suffers 3 fractured ribs from fall, admitted to George Washington University Hospital early Thursday for observation and treatment https://t.co/ZbsBbb5HzQ pic.twitter.com/1LeD6V44ai

I had painfully bruised ribs from a car wreck three years ago, and it only just stopped hurting a few months ago. So I can only imagine the pain she's dealing with. But RBG is tough. Here's hoping this is something she can handle:

Ginsburg has yet to miss a day of oral arguments, according to the law project Oyez from Cornell University and Chicago-Kent College of Law -- not while undergoing chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer, recovering from surgery for colon cancer, or the day after her husband died in 2010.

Concerned Democrats took to Twitter:

May every single deity known and unknown protect her now and always thank you, Amen

https://t.co/wCcbPD8OJo — TheNovelSanctuary🌹 (@roxy4589) November 8, 2018

Thinking of Ruth Bader Ginsburg today. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WpyV3PKaq2 — GᖇEGOᖇY G. ᗩᒪᒪEᑎ (@GregoryGAllen) November 8, 2018

RUTH BADER GINSBURG PLEASE TAKE MY RIBS I DON’T NEED THEM ANYWAY — kiwi.gif (@lexizinger) November 8, 2018

I will give all of my ribs to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, no doubt pic.twitter.com/XzM0zzIRyR — - ̗̀ can i pet your dog ̖́- (@beegrandpa) November 8, 2018

Could someone please wrap #RuthBaderGinsburg in bubble wrap for the next few years?



Best wishes to #RBG for a speedy recovery! ♥ — Claire Splan (@ClaireSplan) November 8, 2018

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg" Get better soon babe pic.twitter.com/EtEsCuN3cw — Stephen Curl BA, HE (Open) (@spatzthecat) November 8, 2018

gofundme for a 20 foot thick bubble wrap inside which ruth bader ginsburg will be placed for at least 2 years — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 8, 2018

[throwing a robe over Kate McKinnon and hastening her onto the bench] folks, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is fine — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 8, 2018

Get well soon, Justice Ginsburg! We are all rooting for you.