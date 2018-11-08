Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Falls, Fractures Three Ribs

She was admitted to George Washington University Hospital for observation and treatment.
By Susie Madrak

I had painfully bruised ribs from a car wreck three years ago, and it only just stopped hurting a few months ago. So I can only imagine the pain she's dealing with. But RBG is tough. Here's hoping this is something she can handle:

Ginsburg has yet to miss a day of oral arguments, according to the law project Oyez from Cornell University and Chicago-Kent College of Law -- not while undergoing chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer, recovering from surgery for colon cancer, or the day after her husband died in 2010.

Concerned Democrats took to Twitter:

Get well soon, Justice Ginsburg! We are all rooting for you.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.