Greg Fallis: Viruses, like gravity, don't care what people believe or don't believe.

Can We Have a New Witch, Ours Melted: The current mess, expressed in images.

Hysterical Raisins: Back to school!

Arkenaten: Don't vote for Kanye -- he's almost as crazy as Trump.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!