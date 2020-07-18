NYPD Union Head Ed Mullins Gives Fox Interview With QAnon Mug In Background

Sergeants Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins made an appearance on Fox's Your World with Neil Cavuto this Friday with a coffee mug with the logo of QAnon sitting in the background over his left shoulder.

The head of the New York Police Department's second-largest police union gave a television interview Friday afternoon while sitting in front of a mug emblazoned with QAnon imagery and slogans. [...] Followers of the QAnon conspiracy believe there is a "deep state" within the US government that is controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles. According to the conspiracy, the cabal is largely run by Democratic politicians and liberal celebrities -- and President Donald Trump is trying to take them down. The baseless theory has been linked to several violent incidents. The mug behind Mullins featured the word "QANON" and the hashtag #WWG1WGA, which stands for "where we go one, we go all," a popular slogan among QAnon supporters. At the center of the mug was a large letter Q, which refers to a supposed government insider who, according to QAnon supporters, posts cryptic clues on the Internet about the "deep state." [...] The interview was about the recent uptick in violent crime in some of America's largest cities, including New York City. Mullins has an antagonistic relationship with city leadership and recently traded barbs with the liberal de Blasio, who signed a budget that transferred and slashed $1 billion from the NYPD.

Mullins denied it was his office and claimed that he was borrowing one from someone else, but as many on Twitter quickly pointed out, it wasn't the first time he's broadcasted from that location, or the first time that mug was visible in the background.

just called Ed and asked him about this. said he borrowed the office and has "no idea" what QAnon is.



wouldn't tell me what/whose office it is. then he called me "ridiculous" and hung up https://t.co/9LcEEBLm8h — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) July 17, 2020

called Ed again. says he's not in New York. still wouldn't tell me what office it is. "you see the red white and blue flag behind me? why don't you talk about that?" — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) July 17, 2020

Really looks like a home office, given what appears to be a wifi router on top of the printer. Also, there are a whole bunch of videos on the SBA YouTube channel with him in that office, like this one from months ago. https://t.co/YQitPNZtRr — 29 Sunset 👍 (@29_sunset) July 17, 2020

He gave an interview from the same office (with the same mug in a slightly different position) a few days ago. https://t.co/hXgSWZjhEE pic.twitter.com/psfTVKkjoI — David Williams (@dznyc) July 17, 2020

He used the same office (and mug) for a Newsmax interview earlier this week, too. https://t.co/mA6P32ByeX pic.twitter.com/EF7Xkmq7l9 — David Williams (@dznyc) July 17, 2020

As David Neiwert recently wrote, this cult "has not only been spreading farther and deeper into mainstream conservative politics, but the entire Republican Party appears on the verge of being completely consumed by it."