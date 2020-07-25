OAN Airs Segment Calling QAnon 'A Widely Accepted System Of Beliefs'

As others have noted, OAN's reporter used to work for Russian media's Sputnik. Rouz also recently had a segment where COVID-19 was the product of an elaborate plot by Bill Gates, George Soros, and the Clintons as a means of "population control."
Twitter's purge of some 7000 accounts linked to QAnon is just more of the same deep-state plot against Donald Trump and his supporters, or so goes the theory for these lunatics. Trump, for his part, often retweets such nonsense in support of QAnon on OAN, but also Sinclair and Fox News.
via Media Matters
KRISTIAN ROUZ (OAN CORRESPONDENT): The deep state appears to be fighting back. On Wednesday, mainstream media celebrated the decision by Twitter to remove the accounts and content connected to the QAnon movement. The group's actions were labeled as leading to offline harm, which may suggest Twitter admits the growing influence of Q in America's social and political life.
...
ROUZ: This latest attempt to purge Q content comes right after President Trump deployed Homeland Security investigations to Democrat-run cities. America's law enforcement was speculated to have connections to Q. But the latest crime and political terror glorified in millions of Twitter posts stands on the opposing side. The media and Democrats are slamming the president for enforcing the law, and it appears important that the other side is silenced.
...
ROUZ: And while mainstream media criticize law enforcement like that, they also refer to Q as a “dangerous conspiracy cult" that also happens to support law enforcement. But a growing number of Americans may be doing their own research, as reports also say QAnon is becoming a widely accepted system of beliefs -- the new mainstream. Indeed, after years of revelations of high corruption in Washington and lies by Democrat media, QAnon ideas appear immensely popular.