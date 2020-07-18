RNC: AOC Heads The ‘Democrat’ Party And Biden Follows ‘Every Step Of The Way’

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel brought her dogwhistle to Fox & Friends when she fearmongered that Joe Biden will turn the country over to Black and immigrant criminals as AOC and The Squad lead him around by the nose.

Host Jedediah Bila mapped out where she wanted McDaniel to go in a “question” about progressive upstart Jamaal Bowman having unseated long-time Rep. Eliot Engel in New York’s primary: “What does this tell us about the future of the party, that this new, first-time candidate backed by the hard left-wing of that party, was able to defeat a very well established, long-time Democratic candidate, backed by more establishment Democrats?”

McDaniel took the hint (not that she needed one,) but put an even more racist spin on her response:

MCDANIEL: Well, this is what you’re seeing with the Democrat [sic] Party. They’ve gone so progressive. AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib – they are the new face of the Democrat Party. And you know who’s joining them? Joe Biden. You’ve seen his unity manifesto with Bernie Sanders, calling for an end to cash bail, an end to deportations. I mean, some really extreme things that are in there. Joe Biden did call for defunding the police when he said in an interview he wants to see their funds redirected. Guess what? That means defunding. He’s called the police the enemy.

McDaniel is either too ignorant to have understood what Biden said or too dishonest to truthfully relay it. From Politifact, which was commenting on Mike Pence’s similar disinformation:

• Biden said police become the enemy when they use military equipment in a way that is like the military invading a neighborhood.

• Biden opposes defunding the police and has proposed more federal funding for community policing.

• Biden said he is open to shifting some police funding to services such as mental health counseling.

Not surprisingly, Bila said nothing to correct the record. She knows it's her job to promote GOP messaging, not to make sure viewers get the facts.

McDaniel moved on to the “radical socialist” part of her fear mongering, with another dollop of racism:

MCDANIEL: I mean, [Biden] has embraced this left-left wing of the Democrat Party which is frightening. He just put together a tax plan that would tax 82% of American households. So, AOC is the head of the Democrat Party and Joe Biden is following her every step of the way.

Basically, Biden’s plan reverses the Trump tax cuts that gave billionaires a lower tax rate than working class Americans. Meanwhile, the list of women reported to be under consideration for VP are mostly centrist. Not one member of The Squad is on it.