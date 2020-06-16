Elizabeth Warren Endorses Primary Challenger Jamaal Bowman In NY-16

A really interesting dynamic emerging in the Democratic primary election in NY-16 ahead of next week's vote. Progressives are lining up to support the challenger, with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, and others supporting Bowman. More traditional politicians who've known Rep. Engel for years and even decades, like once New York Senator Hillary Clinton, have voiced their support.

Source: CNN

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren plans to endorse Jamaal Bowman on Tuesday, throwing her support in a closely watched Democratic primary race behind a middle school principal who has garnered backing from big-name progressive leaders in his challenge against longtime New York Rep. Eliot Engel.

"He is exactly the kind of person we need in Congress fighting for big, structural change. Whether it's fighting for high-quality public schools, affordable housing, or rooting out systemic racism, Jamaal Bowman will be a champion for working people in Washington," Warren will say in an endorsement statement obtained by CNN.

"Senator Warren knows it's not enough to keep electing Democrats that will only nibble around the edges, and it's why I am running to make big, structural change in New York's 16th District," Bowman will say in the release.

Warren's endorsement is the latest example of the growing progressive momentum behind Bowman, who is challenging Engel, a long-serving and influential Democrat in Congress with significant establishment support. New York will hold its primary election on Tuesday, June 23.

Warren's endorsement comes the day after The New York Times reported Hillary Clinton's endorsement of Engel, marking the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee's first primary endorsement in a 2020 House race.