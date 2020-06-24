Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Jamaal Bowman Poised To Knock Out Eliot Engel

A successful primary challenge looks likely to end Engels 32-year career in Congress.
By Ed Scarce

We won't know officially until absentee ballots are counted next week, but Jamaal Bowman has a commanding lead against the longtime Democratic congressman.

Source: Reuters

Bowman, 44, was leading Engel, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, by 59.48% to 35.31%, the New York state elections board said, with 627 of 732 election precincts reporting. Whoever wins the Democratic nomination is likely to win the seat in November.

“Eliot Engel used to say he was a thorn in the side of (Republican President) Donald Trump,” Bowman told supporters. “But you know what Donald Trump is more afraid of than anything else? A Black man with power. That is what Donald Trump is afraid of,” Bowman said.

People were willing to brave long lines to vote.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us