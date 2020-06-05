Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Rep. Eliot Engel Caught On Hot Mic: 'If I Didn't Have A Primary, I Wouldn't Care'

Engel admitted the only reason he attended an event was his upcoming primary.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

You'd think an old white guy representing a majority-minority district in NY-16 (the Bronx) would have more sense than to admit the only reason he came to an event was for his upcoming primary. We all remember what happened to Joe Crowley when Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez decided to challenge him, don't we?

Source: CNN

Democratic Rep. Eliot Engel was caught on a hot mic at a news conference on Tuesday following civil unrest in New York City, appearing to tell another speaker that he only wanted to speak because of his primary race.

In the video, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. appears to be telling Engel, the Democratic chairman of the influential House Foreign Affairs Committee, that he has a list of other people who need to speak regarding civil unrest that took place in the borough the previous day.

Diaz told Engel appreciates the congressman being there. Engel is then heard saying, "if I didn't have a primary, I wouldn't care."

Diaz quickly rebuked Engel, telling him, "Don't do that to me. We're not gonna do this. We're not politicizing. Everybody's got a primary, you know. I'm sorry."

NY1 reporter Emily Ngo tweeted video of the incident Tuesday, and other local news outlets also played the clip. Engel faces a primary election on June 23.

Jamaal Bowman, a Democratic challenger to Engel, responded to the video on Twitter, saying the clip "is so incredibly painful to watch."

And as for Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, she's not endorsing the longtime incumbent.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us