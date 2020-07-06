Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

SCOTUS Rules Unanimously In 'Faithless Elector' Case

And it appears Justice Kagan is a fan of "Hamilton: The Musical" and "VEEP."
By Frances Langum

It would be great if the Electoral College would just go away and we could elect Presidents just like we do every other office in the country and the way every other country chooses its chief executive: one person, one vote.

But until that day, at least we won't have electors deciding last minute that Kimye is a better choice after all and they can forget how their state actually voted.

And... a swipe at Bush v. Gore?

The ruling, worth the read because Kagan is such a lively writer, is here (PDF).

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us