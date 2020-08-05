2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Beirut Explosion: Moment Blast Hit BBC Bureau

BBC Journalist Maryem Taoumi's horrific account as her building is hit by the explosion.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Apparently, Maryem Toumi did not sustain any serious injuries and even kept working, showing the devastation to her BBC office in Beirut.

Source: BBC Arabic

A dramatic illustration of the power of the explosion that rocked Beirut on August 4 came during a video interview on BBC Arabic, during which the journalist Maryem Taoumi was speaking to Faisal Al-Asil, of the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy.

As Taoumi begins the interview via video call, a rattling is heard, followed by a loud explosion which topples the camera. Al-Asil and a woman next to him are left looking on in shock as alarms begin to go off in the BBC office.

Taoumi later followed up with a video saying she was fine, and showing the damage to the office.

More C&L Coverage

