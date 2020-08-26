Chris Wallace Exposes Hatch Act Violations Of RNC's Night Two

On the Fox RNC coverage Tuesday night, nary a mention was made about the campaign events that took place on the grounds of the White House and from the Secretary of State,

Neither are to be used for political purposes. The Hatch Act is the law. And the State Department's own regulations prohibit a Secretary of State from engaging in domestic politics.

If you listen to host Martha McCallum, Brett Baier, Brit Hume, and Dana Perino, you would think the second night's proceedings were perfectly normal and in line with hundreds of years of protocol.

Instead of commenting on what the speakers said whether it was complimentary or a truth bomb about the many platitudes, lies, misstatements, and conspiracy theories that were spewed throughout Day 2, Chris Wallace focused on a very important point:

"What stands out to me is about two or three weeks ago Donald Trump said that he might make his acceptance speech at the White House and there was an uproar in Washington. Republican Senate leaders said 'that can't happen, we can have that.' That barrier was blown away for good or for ill."

He went on to list several other actions Trump took which for any other president would be considered unlawful.

And then Wallace focused on the most egregious of them all - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

“I think perhaps most controversial of all we had to be Secretary of State Mike Pompeo making an openly political speech from a diplomatic hot-spot in Jerusalem,” Wallace said.

He continued, "We do need to point out that secretaries of state have never participated in political speeches. In fact, the State Department actually has regulations against this sort of thing. That nobody that in the State Department can attend a political event, let alone participate in it."

"The State Department said 'well, he's only operating in his personal capacity' and I don't know what personal capacity a Secretary of State has." Wallace said.

“People can think it’s a big deal, they can think it’s a little deal. But all of this has never happened before. And it’s worth noting,” Wallace added.

I laugh when Republicans, conservatives and now QAnon supporters say they believe in "the rule of law" when the one consistent thing the Trump administration has done is break the law as well as centuries-long traditions governing the White House, all in an effort to self aggrandize his presidency.

MSNBC's Nicole Wallace said it best last night, "We are still four years in so ill-equipped for the depth of the griftiness of the Trump family.”

My annoyance with "Democrats shouldn't get bogged down in process arguments" against calling out Hatch Act violations is that everyone and their mother and their cousin knows that if a Democratic president did that, there would be hell to pay. The GOP would make it an issue. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 26, 2020

Dear elite media figures:



I assure you that if a Democrat held the White House and were brazenly and repeatedly violating the Hatch Act, ordinary GOP voters would be up in arms - perhaps literally - because Fox would be railing about it in dozens of segments a day. — Steve M. (@nomoremister) August 26, 2020