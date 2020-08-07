2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Desperate Trump Pretends Biden Has 'Lost The Black Vote'

It's like Mango Mussolini thinks Black people have no memory of his entire public life.
By Frances Langum
4 years ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

[Above, Donald Trump calls out "my African-American" on the campaign trail, June 2016]

This week, Joe Biden answered a question about attitudes toward immigration. The question he was asked was specifically about attitudes towards Cuba. Really.

“Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things,” Biden said. “You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration than you do in Arizona. So it’s a very diverse community.”

He later clarified his comments. “I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify,” Biden said. “In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all.”

And OF COURSE Trump and Fox News have POUNCED on this statement, going so far as to claim Joe Biden has "lost the Black vote" over this statement.

Bobby Lewis encapsulated the Fox and Friends coverage.

And it's not as if Black people have forgotten the Central Park Five and Trump and his father discriminating against Black people in refusing to rent to them.

Not to mention the past six months. Ali Velshi put it perfectly: "Donald Trump has stoked racial divisions in his campaign and painted Black Lives Matter protesters as violent Marxist anarchists who burn down cities and must be dominated by police. Donald Trump refuses to acknowledge systemic racism as a problem. Even today he repeated his wildly false claim that he has done more for African-Americans than any other president, including the nation's first Black president, Barack Obama."

By the way, who exactly is treating Black voters like a monolith?

