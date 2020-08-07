Friday News Dump: Trump Says Biden Just Lost The Black Vote, And Other News

It's the only play the GOP has got left, trying to split the black vote against Biden:
Reporters need to inquire how Kanye West got out of $52 million in debt soon after he began flirting with Trump and partying with and buying property from Russian oligarchs. 1/ https://t.co/3MIjrtIXnf
— Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 (@jennycohn1) August 6, 2020
.@JoeBiden: “Unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community" pic.twitter.com/CFO4Q40jEI
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 6, 2020
Trump deleted his tweet about the Black Vote.
He doesn't have a problem with how racist it is, but he did realize how much he was going to be made fun of for mixing up "there" and "their."
Being made fun of is the only thing that bothers him. pic.twitter.com/VfqJPOirk2
— JRehling (@JRehling) August 7, 2020
Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify. In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 7, 2020
Throughout my career I've witnessed the diversity of thought, background, and sentiment within the African American community. It's this diversity that makes our workplaces, communities, and country a better place.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 7, 2020
My commitment to you is this: I will always listen, I will never stop fighting for the African American community and I will never stop fighting for a more equitable future.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 7, 2020
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Kanye West Presidential Bid Revealed As Highly Coordinated Republican Operation to Suppress Black Vote for Biden https://t.co/faB5tPNzEG
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 6, 2020
*****************
Breaking via WaPo: House Democrats can sue to force Trump's former White House counsel Donald McGahn to comply with a congressional subpoena, a federal appeals court has ruled. https://t.co/I413yGYIf7
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 7, 2020
BREAKING: The Appeals Court rules that the House Judiciary Committee has standing to enforce its MCGAHN subpoena. pic.twitter.com/kb4MOjwUQr
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 7, 2020
Trump made America miserable again https://t.co/SODeh7LiMH
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 6, 2020
The U.S. stands alone as the only affluent nation to have suffered a severe, sustained coronavirus outbreak for more than 4 months. https://t.co/hnRgQWKDtl
— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 6, 2020
When senators like Manchin defend the filibuster by invoking Senate tradition, they should be pressed on what they mean. The filibuster was not created by the Framers, it was forged later for the "tradition" of preserving slavery & blocking civil rights... https://t.co/OQLDZknYMV
— Adam Jentleson 🎈 (@AJentleson) August 7, 2020
POTUS trolling POTUS https://t.co/KfAzSOPpFU
— David S. Joachim (@davidjoachim) August 7, 2020
Facebook removes 200,000-member QAnon conspiracy-theory group https://t.co/jHZhiB5fhN
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 7, 2020
A 7-year-old has died of Covid-19 in Georgia, the youngest victim of the virus in the state, according to data compiled by the state health department.
The boy was from Chatham County on Georgia's coast, and had no underlying health conditions. https://t.co/TF0tySH6B7
— CNN (@CNN) August 7, 2020
Great piece: A vital explainer pegged on the news. https://t.co/fOC6LSGAxh
— Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) August 7, 2020
I think we really don’t grasp just how weird this time is. This is a real headline about a real piece of legislation, to address a problem no one would have ever imagined: https://t.co/42IEVTWPkz
— Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) August 7, 2020
BIKERS RALLY: Tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts are gathering in Sturgis, South Dakota, for the 80th annual biker rally, despite the coronavirus pandemic. The rally is largely an outdoor event. https://t.co/9DpQB82Uzz
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 7, 2020
Joe Biden is a devout catholic and regularly attends Sunday service.
The last time Trump went to church, he gassed peaceful Americans.
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 7, 2020
More states are using ballot drop boxes for absentee voters, but the boxes are already drawing skepticism https://t.co/8FjklXGhv0
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 7, 2020
Georgia student suspended after posting a photo of a crowded school hallway says it was 'good and necessary trouble'https://t.co/Oak71TfWo8
From @mnholcombe
— Ram Ramgopal (@RamCNN) August 7, 2020
The President's New Jersey golf clubs took in nearly $30 million last year. His political allies renting Bedminster out for events and the President actively promoting the properties helped contribute to that total, @CREWcrew's @RobertMaguire_ explains.https://t.co/6qIFdQ68hP
— Noah Bookbinder (@NoahBookbinder) August 7, 2020
I did this fake book title a day early because I no longer know what day it is, so here it is again https://t.co/QwtrO92MKv
— skullsinthestars - Black lives matter (@drskyskull) August 7, 2020
Ahead of Biden's VP announcement, a group of prominent Democratic women are urging news organizations to avoid "stereotypes and tropes" and "actively work to be anti-racist and anti-sexist in your coverage" (via @axios) https://t.co/3J8mJK6tmC
— Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) August 7, 2020
Who doesn’t take a three day weekend during a faltering campaign in a pandemic and economic crisis? https://t.co/8BbciDUH2G
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) August 7, 2020
Genuinely extraordinary with two thirds of the White House’s business being run through Jared’s WhatsApp account, Trump’s unsecured cell phone, and a trio of Mar-a-Lago members picked at random out of a red velvet hat that they’re getting ready to try to run this play again. pic.twitter.com/1MKKmVxh4T
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 7, 2020
Let. This. Sink. In.
Every parent who thinks that @GovRonDeSantis and @richardcorcoran care about the safety of your child in reopening schools needs to read this piece. https://t.co/AFMqefwfye
— Gwen Graham (@GwenGraham) August 7, 2020
Is it Thailand or Thighland? Most experts say Thailand, but the President prefers an alternative version. Here at the Flat Earth Ham N Guns Diner in Hitlerburg, WV, where masks are illegal and women aren’t allowed in public after 6pm, voters say their focus is on jobs
— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) August 7, 2020
A completely deranged Trump claims Joe Biden will "hurt God" if elected president pic.twitter.com/cJ8fbghmAm
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 6, 2020
It’s good to remind yourself at least once a day that this happened...... pic.twitter.com/U4fTCl6z7O
— Cody Decker (@Decker6) August 6, 2020
Good Cop Forced Out for Exposing Secret Club that Celebrated Killer Cops with Parties https://t.co/yLvnDmPjvN
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) August 7, 2020
This is rich@SecPompeo @realDonaldTrump is Hong Kong going to put sanctions on us for doing the same exact thing- for cracking down on protesters& suppressing our 1st amendment rights. What Sanctimonious BS. We have no moral authority left https://t.co/WuizBGtdB7
— Diane Lees🆘🆘🆘 (@dtheavenger) August 7, 2020
Absurdly cruel and unusual. The 5 justices who voted to uphold the life sentence of a 62 year old man for attempting to steal hedge clippers are not fit to serve on the highest court in the state, however low that bar may be. Biden should pledge to pardon. https://t.co/VBiT9ZbsGN
— phawker (@phawker) August 7, 2020
I've never spoken to a black activist -- from reformers to abolitionists -- who desire or advocate for what played out in Seattle: a neighborhood taken over by (largely white) armed vigilantes https://t.co/OFBYqeZ16p
— Wesley (@WesleyLowery) August 7, 2020
'Lower Decks, even with its fulsome pleasures, unfortunately seems to spell a future in which 'Star Trek' continues to shirk its own identity and forget what has drawn people to it for decades' https://t.co/nbIX6AYl9G
— Vulture (@vulture) August 7, 2020
Republicans say people were earning more from unemployment than from their jobs. New research disagrees. https://t.co/bft9ZCPvCt
— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) August 7, 2020
At least 30 million jobs were lost from March to June. This number is only impressive if your brain is too broken to put it in context. https://t.co/J1Ng8YRJ4a
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 7, 2020
So my TEDx talk got picked up by the main TED Platform, Yawl. Everyday, this talk (which I gave in 2019) seems more & more prophetic. View, Like & Share. Thanks in advance! 👊🏽 @TEDTalks https://t.co/YKMoSwD2JF
— Dr. Avis (@SistahScholar) August 6, 2020
wrote about it herehttps://t.co/kHPFLyLkA1
— Kaitlyn Greenidge (@surlybassey) August 6, 2020
DEPT. Of LOWERING OUR COLLECTIVE BLOOD PRESSURE
This is brilliant.
Two kids listen to Phil Collins for the first time😄 pic.twitter.com/yLCnQuE1W2
— ΞｌΞⓜΞη𝚃🄰𝕃丂ΞⓃ𝕥𝐢𝐍ΞĻ (𝐒тค𝕐🏠) (@ConsciousSent) August 7, 2020
“Maybe I am not very human - what I wanted to do was to paint sunlight on the side of a house.”~Edward Hopper.
“The Guest Room”, oil on board, 4”x5”, private collection. pic.twitter.com/ehIU8hx0nN
— Heather Horton (@Heather_Horton) August 5, 2020
I just want to live here pic.twitter.com/zCPYZiG0xq
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 7, 2020
For fans of Tetris.... pic.twitter.com/2M5QNjicoU
— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) August 7, 2020
Jennifer Grey is going to try and have the time of her life one more time.
The "Dirty Dancing" actress who starred with Patrick Swayze in the iconic 1987 movie will appear in a newly greenlighted sequel.https://t.co/YdyBCfRa9H
— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 7, 2020
He’s playing with his older brother until his mom comes along to scoop him up. pic.twitter.com/zMb11MyIkJ
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 6, 2020
good morning twitter ☀️ pic.twitter.com/3ategDqfC0
— Nick Hennen (@tweetbrk) August 7, 2020
This blind good boy just found a puddle. We don’t deserve them.
Dogs, bruh... pic.twitter.com/Igzl8kz4QP
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 6, 2020
I needed this turtle. https://t.co/OGUc8AIJiv
— Jason Gallagher (@JGPharmD) August 5, 2020
