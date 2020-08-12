Fox Attacks Kamala Harris As Not Being 'Black Enough' Because She's 'Descended From Slave Owners'

Fox has been all over the map trying to figure out how to attack Biden's running mate since he announced the choice of Kamala Harris yesterday. She's "not exciting to Black voters," she was too tough on crime and locked up too many people of color, she's a "radical Socialist" who wants to destroy the country with Medicare-for-All and taking away everyone's guns... blah, blah, blah.

On this Wednesday's Fox & Friends, "Black Voices for Trump" co-chair Stacy Washington tried out this ridiculous line of attack:

Stacy Washington, co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, suggested to Fox News on Wednesday that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is not Black enough to be a historic vice presidential pick. [...] “She peeled the skin off of him, roasted him and had him for lunch over the fact that he opposed busing back in the day,” Washington said. “And she was a little girl who was bused to another school district.” “So she has really played up this idea that she’s a traditional Black American like myself and so many others who count ourselves among the millions of Black people who are descended from slaves,” the Trump surrogate continued. “But she’s not descended from slaves. She’s descended from slave owners.”

Washington then accused Harris of not being "Black like me" even though she admitted "she is part of the Black experience in America," before accusing Biden of "pandering" with the pick.

If any of this sounds familiar, it's because some Fox pundits and the usual suspects on the right already started this line of attack before the pick was even announced.

Here's Fox host Mark Levin attacking her on Glenn Beck's network.

they just can't stop being racist. "her ancestry does not go back to american slavery."



how'd black people get to jamaica?



fyi: my great times whatever grandparents did not get there on a carnival cruise.https://t.co/HdXVoaMpB9 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 12, 2020

And here's Dinesh D'Felon yesterday on Fox.

I know Fox is vile but Dinesh D'Souza questioning whether Kamala Harris can truly claim to be Black given that her Jamaican father could trace his ancestry to a prominent slaveowner is a whole new level. pic.twitter.com/X6wd1t8m8c — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 12, 2020

If they're expecting this to resonate with Black voters and stir up anyone other than their racist base, good luck with that. As Lauren-Ashley Howard noted: