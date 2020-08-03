Fox Viewers Changed The Channel Rather Than Watch The John Lewis Funeral

Some pretty daming evidence here at just how fanatic Fox News viewers are, that they'd rather turn off "their" channel off when the funeral for an American hero and civil rights icon who didn't subscribe to their worldview appeared on Fox News.
Source: CNN
Brian Stelter says ratings charts showed a precipitous decline in Fox News viewership when the network covered the funeral for Rep. John Lewis. Stelter suggests this is connected to Fox's demonization of Democrats. "We talk about a polarized America," Errol Louis says, and "this is your proof positive."
Thread: Fox News normally has a big, steady daytime audience. Example: Wednesday's 9am and 3pm hours both had 1.7 mil viewers. But Thursday was different — because many, many Fox viewers changed the channel during the John Lewis funeral. (1/3)
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 3, 2020
Fox had nearly 1.9 mil viewers in the 9am hour, but once the funeral began, viewership collapsed: 825,000 viewers in the 11am hour, 540,000 in the 1pm hour. CNN & MSNBC gained audience, which is normal during a big event (2/3) pic.twitter.com/FjMPhnJvts
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 3, 2020
After Obama's eulogy for Lewis, Fox viewers started to come back... The network averaged 595,000 viewers in the 2pm hour, 1.1 mil at 3pm, 1.4 mil at 4pm. Yet more evidence that Fox has totally demonized Democrats? (3/3) https://t.co/HNqj8Qz1UE
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 3, 2020