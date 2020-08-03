2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Fox Viewers Changed The Channel Rather Than Watch The John Lewis Funeral

Fox viewership plummeted to less than one-third of normal during the funeral.
By Ed Scarce
Some pretty daming evidence here at just how fanatic Fox News viewers are, that they'd rather turn off "their" channel off when the funeral for an American hero and civil rights icon who didn't subscribe to their worldview appeared on Fox News.

Source: CNN

Brian Stelter says ratings charts showed a precipitous decline in Fox News viewership when the network covered the funeral for Rep. John Lewis. Stelter suggests this is connected to Fox's demonization of Democrats. "We talk about a polarized America," Errol Louis says, and "this is your proof positive."

