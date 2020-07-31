Tucker Carlson Calls Barack Obama A 'Greasy Politician' After Eulogy For John Lewis

John Lewis's entire life was about civil rights. And his eulogy would be as well.

And that means the first Black president would eulogize his friend by calling for a continuation of his mission. Equal rights to the ballot box for Black people. And representation in Congress without a White minority filibustering even a Supreme Court nominee.

And of course, because it's Obama, right wing media would have a collective freak out over Obama daring to open his mouth and speak political truth. How. Dare. He!

Tucker Carlson's White Power Hour is just one example. Transcript via Media Matters, emphasis mine:

TUCKER CARLSON (HOST): It's hard to believe that clip is real, but it is, down to the clawing fake accent, Mr. Hawaii guy. But take three steps back - imagine if some greasy politician showed up at your loved one's funeral and started throwing around stupid partisan talking points about Senate procedure. Can you imagine that? You would be shocked if that happened. You'd probably walk out. Desecrating a funeral with campaign slogans? What kind of person would do that? But Democrats in the audience didn't seem offended, they didn't blink, they cheered. It all seemed normal to them and why wouldn't it? Political power is their religion. It's not out of place in a church, it's what they worship. People who will politicize a funeral will do anything and they're trying to.