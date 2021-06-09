Tucker Should Keep The Words 'Barack Obama' Outta His Mouth

Tucker Carlson, who is paid handsomely to transmit white nationalist garbage on Fox News' airwaves, attacked President Barack Obama because the former president called out these race merchants on CNN.

Carlson opened up the segment by claiming Obama should have retired to Martha's Vineyard by now because he divided the country on race for eight years.

Obama was the first Black president. The Republican Party flipped out and exposed their white nationalist underbelly as a result. And now the GOP llives 24/7/365 on this racist road.

Carlson played this clip of Obama's interview on CNN:

"I also think that there is right-wing media that monetize and capitalize on stoking the fear and resentment of a white population that is witnessing a changing America and seeing demographic changes and do everything they can to give people a sense that their way of life is threatened and that people are trying to take advantage of them. And we're seeing it right now where you would think with all the public policy debates that are taking place right now, that the Republican party would be engaged in a significant debate about how are we going to deal with the economy and what are we going to do about climate change and what are we going to do about -- and lo and behold, the single most important issue to them apparently right now is critical race theory. Who knew that was the threat to our Republic?" President Obama said.

President Obama stated the obvious and he's talking about you, Tuckums.

A grinning Carlson said, "That guy's a hater, for real."

Conservatives don't even bother editing a video clip to make a rival look bad. They play it and purposefully reinterpret it to fit their twisted needs to stoke fear and resentment in their viewers.

Charles Manson would be happy to see that FoxQ is trying to start a race war for him.

Fox News is turning into VDARE and Stormfront all rolled into one.