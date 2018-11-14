People Who Should Keep Michelle Obama's Name Outta Their Mouth: Tomi Lahren

Fox News host Tomi Lahren took a swipe at former First Lady Michelle Obama because she told the press that First Lady Melania Trump had not taken advantage of her offer of advice.

During a Wednesday morning segment on Fox & Friends, host Ainsley Earhardt pointed out that the current first lady had lashed out at the former first lady after she revealed that she had been snubbed by Ms. Trump.

“I’m confused as to why Michelle Obama finds it surprising that Melania wouldn’t reach out for help,” Lahren replied. “Hello! Michelle Obama spends a good portion of her book and her interviews bashing President Trump, bashing the administration and she wonders why Melania wouldn’t seek her help?”

“Why would Melania want that help? Why would Melania want that negative energy,” she continued. “And furthermore, related to Michelle Obama’s other comments about Donald Trump, about being unable to smile [at Trump’s inauguration], that’s okay.”

Lahren added: “The American people were smiling on Donald Trump’s inauguration, we were smiling when we watched [Michelle Obama’s] husband leave the White House. So, we don’t really need her smiles and I think we’re doing just fine.”