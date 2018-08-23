Tomi Lahren Complains (to Fox!) That Melania Is Attacked While Michelle Obama Wasn't

One thing you can say about Tomato Linoleum is, she has a certain skill set.

That skill set includes staring blankly at a camera and making outrageous comparisons in service to right-wing nonsense. Transcript via Media Matters, who then brings the receipts that follow:

TOMI LAHREN (FOX CONTRIBUTOR): How could someone be so disgusting and so vile to tweet this about our first lady, who is advocating for anti-bullying? I have never seen a first lady be attacked like this, like Melania Trump has, for the good works and the good deeds that she’s done. Can you imagine if we would sit here on Fox News and attack Michelle Obama for something that she was trying to do to better the country? We’d be attacked for it up and down. But because it’s Melania, because her last name is Trump, people like Ana Navarro think it’s OK, that they’re entitled to do that.

In fact, Fox, and right-wing media in general, spent a decade obsessively ridiculing Obama, and their attacks on the former first lady continue even now. Right-wing personalities, including those on Fox, targeted Obama with an endless stream of racist and sexist jabs. They attacked her appearance, her clothing choices, and her accomplishments, often going to absurd lengths to find something new to mock. A particular source of outrage among right-wing media was Obama’s campaign against childhood obesity. Fox’s Sean Hannity derided the initiative as “taking the nanny state to a new level,” and the network reported that the first lady was “target[ing] freedom fries.”

Given Fox’s decade of insults, Lahren’s contention that it would be unimaginable for the network to attack Michelle Obama for “something that she was trying to do to better the country,” is clearly absurd. She isn’t the first Fox personality to attempt to re-write history, however. In 2017, Sean Hannity similarly claimed that “nobody picked” on Michelle Obama, even though he personally targeted her for years.