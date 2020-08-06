2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

GOP Ratfckers Are Back, Using Kanye West To Try To Split The Vote

“Basically, most everyone involved in Kanye West’s kind of, sort of presidential campaign — if you can call it that — they’re all just Republican hacks,” Chris Hayes said last night.
By Susie Madrak
Chris Hayes called out the Republican hacks who are working hard to get Kanye West on ballots around the country.

“At least five Republicans are involved in trying to get West on the ballot in various states, including a convention delegate for Donald Trump and a guy under who was under consideration to be Trump’s campaign manager in 2015,” Hayes said.

“Basically, most everyone involved in Kanye West’s kind of, sort of presidential campaign — if you can call it that — they’re all just Republican hacks.”

Hayes explained how West would be used the same way Jill Stein, Gary Johnson, and Evan McMullin were. He pointed out that Johnson pulled more than four million votes. Stein got over a million.

“The Republican party has to do this kind of thing,” Hayes said.

“It’s been doing it since Nixon and probably before. But particularly now, it is not a majoritarian party. It is not even close. And when you start strategizing how to keep the presidency with a minority of voters, when you accept you represent a minority, this is what it starts to look like.

"Voter suppression, improper influence from cronies in government, and that cynical effort to use Kanye West to your advantage.”

