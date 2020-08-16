Happy 100th Anniversary To Baseball's Negro Leagues

All throughout Major League Baseball today, teams and cities will pay special tribute to The Negro Leagues to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of their founding. The tributes are lasting all season long, but this weekend has featured special celebratory programming and hashtags surrounding the event. According to Orioles.com:

The Negro Leagues are getting the kind of recognition they deserve today. All Major League clubs are celebrating the centennial of the founding of the Negro National League -- the first structured Negro League that lasted for an extended period -- with all players, managers, coaches and umpires wearing a Negro Leagues 100th anniversary logo patch on their uniforms during today's games. The logo, a derivative of the official logo created by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, also will be featured on base jewels and lineup cards.

[...]

“We are really excited about Sunday,” Kendrick said. “Even though it’s not the way that we had envisioned it, with fans being in the ballpark and creating that groundswell of energy in and around this celebration, we have one of the most significant platforms ever to count the richness of the history of the Negro Leagues. This great museum as the caretaker of that history is something we all take great pride in.”