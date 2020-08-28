Maddow Tries To Keep Up With All The Lies In Trump's Acceptance Speech

Joe Biden does not support abortion at the time of birth. (It's already illegal, despite what anti-choicers claim.)

The NYPD has not endorsed Donald Trump for president.

Three hundred new miles of border wall have not been built.

President Obama signed the Veteran's Choice Act, not Trump.

Rachel tried to keep up, but honestly, it's a lot of work.

Here's Daniel Dale, doing the thankless task again:

"This President is a serial liar."



In a lengthy acceptance speech delivered almost entirely from a teleprompter, CNN's @ddale8 says President Trump made at least 20 false or misleading claims https://t.co/qKSEhb8N6d pic.twitter.com/RfqWW2epYS — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 28, 2020

The New York Times, of course, refuses to use the accurate term:

He lied. Just say that Trump lies. Quit playing cutesy with words. Be direct. https://t.co/8H1SBonCRp — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) August 28, 2020

And the Biden campaign does their part, too:

You can listen to more #TrumpLies or you can listen to the facts here->:https://t.co/C4XhLIN41o #TrumpChaos — David Leopold (@DavidLeopold) August 28, 2020

Remember, kids: It's a sin to tell a lie!