Maddow Tries To Keep Up With All The Lies In Trump's Acceptance Speech

Joe Biden does not support abortion at the time of birth. (It's already illegal, despite what anti-choicers claim.)
The NYPD has not endorsed Donald Trump for president.
Three hundred new miles of border wall have not been built.
President Obama signed the Veteran's Choice Act, not Trump.
Rachel tried to keep up, but honestly, it's a lot of work.
Here's Daniel Dale, doing the thankless task again:
The New York Times, of course, refuses to use the accurate term:
And the Biden campaign does their part, too:
Remember, kids: It's a sin to tell a lie!