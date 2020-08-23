Mark Meadows Smears Trump's Sister After Audio Leaks: 'She Didn't Show Up For Her Brother's Funeral'

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Sunday sought to smear the President Donald Trump's sister, retired federal Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, after she was heard on audio calling him a liar.

"His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God," Barry can be heard saying in audio recorded by the president's niece. "It's the phoniness and this cruelty."

On Sunday, Meadows slammed Barry during an interview on ABC's This Week.

"Just another day and another attack," Meadows lamented. "I've never met the judge. I was at the funeral, I was hoping to meet her there. She didn't show up for her brother's funeral. And the president that I have the privilege of serving is not the one that is being described on a 15 hour secret tape."

"I mean, what family member tapes another family member for 15 hours secretly?" he asked. "I can tell you this. The president is committed to this country, loves this country."

Meadows also responded to Barry's allegation claiming Trump had someone take his entrance exams before attending the University of Pennsylvania.

"The President of the United States -- one of only 45 people that have been elected," Meadows said. "I can tell you a number of other things that supposedly have been alleged, that the president doesn't read much. You may see it when he goes to Marine One, there's a cardboard box that is brought on Marine One. What's in there are clippings and clippings."

"Each and every day, he reads probably more than anybody I know," the chief of staff promised, "which causes me to have to read more because every morning he's given me a to-do list, every evening he's given me a to-do list."