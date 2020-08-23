Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Maryanne Trump Barry On Brother Donald: 'His Goddamned Tweet And Lying, Oh My God!'

Secretly recorded tapes between Maryanne Trump Barry and her niece Mary Trump were released yesterday.
By Ed Scarce
17 hours ago by Ed Scarce
A fairly scathing assessment of her younger brother from a woman who one would think is an excellent judge of character, formerly a federal judge. “He has no principles. None. None."

Source: Washington Post

Maryanne Trump Barry was serving as a federal judge when she heard her brother, President Trump, suggest on Fox News, “maybe I’ll have to put her at the border” amid a wave of refugees entering the United States. At the time, children were being separated from their parents and put in cramped quarters while court hearings dragged on.

“All he wants to do is appeal to his base,” Barry said in a conversation secretly recorded by her niece, Mary L. Trump. “He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.”

Barry, 83, was aghast at how her 74-year-old brother operated as president. “His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God,” she said. “I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy shit.”

Maryanne Trump Barry confirms that her brother had someone take his SAT's, saying “He went to Fordham for one year [actually two years] and then he got into University of Pennsylvania because he had somebody take the exams.”

