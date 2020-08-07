Friendly Atheist: The Winslow, Arizona school district kicked off its “Back to School Kick Off” for staff with sermons from 9 Christian pastors.

The Rectification of Names: Children aren’t just the future; they are vectors, too.

The Carpentariat: Who’s the worst of the worst in Trump’s cabinet?

Just Security: Trump is putting Iran-Contra henchman Elliott Abrams back to work on…wait for it…American policy towards Iran.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Time to authorize use of force against Iran." (Elliott Abrams, August 21, 2012.)

