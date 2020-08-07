2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
By Jon Perr
Mike's Blog Round Up

Friendly Atheist: The Winslow, Arizona school district kicked off its “Back to School Kick Off” for staff with sermons from 9 Christian pastors.

The Rectification of Names: Children aren’t just the future; they are vectors, too.

The Carpentariat: Who’s the worst of the worst in Trump’s cabinet?

Just Security: Trump is putting Iran-Contra henchman Elliott Abrams back to work on…wait for it…American policy towards Iran.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"Time to authorize use of force against Iran." (Elliott Abrams, August 21, 2012.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

