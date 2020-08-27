NBA, MLB Teams Walk Out To Protest Jacob Blake Shooting

John Berman talked about the breaking news "not just sports history, but social history."

"ESPN reports that two of basketball's biggest teams have voted to boycott the rest of the NBA season in protest after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Unclear what happens next there, but we've already seen NBA playoff games canceled, players refusing to play. The soccer, tennis, remarkable acts of protest. Andy Scholes joins us now with the breaking details. Andy, what have you learned?"

"It certainly was a historic day. You know, athletes saying, enough is enough. and they are demanding change. You know, the big question after those NBA games were called off last night, you know, is, what's next?" Scholes said.

"The NBA players there in the bubble holding a meeting last night and according to multiple reports, the Lakers and Clippers players voted to end the season, end the bubble. Every other team is reportedly in favor of continuing. According to ESPN, the vote was more of a poll than a final vote and they're set to meet again this evening.

"This started with the Milwaukee Bucks not coming out of their locker room in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. and while in the locker room, the Bucks players spoke with Wisconsin's attorney general and other state leaders and hours later eventually came out to make this statement."

When we take the court and represent Milwaukee and Wisconsin, we are expected to play at a high level, give maximum effort and hold each other accountable. We hold ourself to that standard, and in this moment, we are demanding the same from lawmakers and law enforcement. We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable.

"There were powerful messages being sent across the sports world last night. At any time, analyst Kenny Smith walking off the set during last night's 'Inside The NBA.' The WNBA also deciding to postpone its games in solidarity with the NBA. The six teams scheduled to play posed together for a photo on court with some teams spelling out Jacob Blake's name. Those white shirts were marked with bullet holes on the back to signify the seven shots that were fired by police. Players from the Brewers and Reds also deciding not to play their game in Milwaukee last night. Milwaukee about 40 miles away from Kenosha. In all, three major league baseball games postponed. And Mets slugger Dominic Smith getting very emotional when speaking about his game."

I think the most difficult part is to see, like, people still don't care. and for this to happen, it just shows, um, just hate in people's heart. And I mean, I mean, that just sucks, you know? And being a black man in America, it's not easy.

"Such a powerful, powerful message. And women's tennis star Naomi Osaka also announcing she's not going to be playing her western finals match. Major League Soccer postponing all five of their games last night in solidarity with athletes across the country. And I texted with a member of a team yesterday and asked, what does he expect to happen with the league? He says nothing is for certain, but it's not like they can just start playing in a couple of days as they try to make this stand for equality."

Chris Webber holds back tears while speaking about NBA players' strike after the police shooting of Jacob Blake pic.twitter.com/wowdpF9adg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 26, 2020

A group of athletes led by NBA star LeBron James will roll out a multimillion-dollar program in the next few weeks to recruit poll workers in heavily Black electoral districts for November’s election. They’ll collaborate with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. https://t.co/6b9haPEfj0 — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) August 27, 2020

Sources: As some in tonight's meeting wanted to hear Bucks' explanation for making an abrupt decision independent of rest of teams to boycott game, Boston's Jaylen Brown essentially said that the Bucks didn't need to explain themselves and he fully supported what they did today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

"As a black man, as a former player, I think it's best for me to support the players and just not be here tonight."



Kenny Smith walked off the set of Inside the NBA in solidarity with the players' boycott. pic.twitter.com/VAaNvrro7D — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 26, 2020

Stephen Colbert: "Why should we pay attention to what they're saying if none of what they're saying tonight is about what's happening in America right now? Why should we watch their reality show if it doesn't reflect our reality?" https://t.co/rgD1V8aD4D — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 27, 2020

Barack Obama: "I commend the players on the Bucks for standing up for what they believe in, coaches like Doc Rivers, and the NBA and WNBA for setting an example. It’s going to take all our institutions to stand up for our values.” https://t.co/D8onYuzAbs pic.twitter.com/AqdZenDUWZ — ABC News (@ABC) August 27, 2020