NBA, MLB Teams Walk Out To Protest Jacob Blake Shooting

John Berman talked about the breaking news "not just sports history, but social history."
"ESPN reports that two of basketball's biggest teams have voted to boycott the rest of the NBA season in protest after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Unclear what happens next there, but we've already seen NBA playoff games canceled, players refusing to play. The soccer, tennis, remarkable acts of protest. Andy Scholes joins us now with the breaking details. Andy, what have you learned?"
"It certainly was a historic day. You know, athletes saying, enough is enough. and they are demanding change. You know, the big question after those NBA games were called off last night, you know, is, what's next?" Scholes said.
"The NBA players there in the bubble holding a meeting last night and according to multiple reports, the Lakers and Clippers players voted to end the season, end the bubble. Every other team is reportedly in favor of continuing. According to ESPN, the vote was more of a poll than a final vote and they're set to meet again this evening.
"This started with the Milwaukee Bucks not coming out of their locker room in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. and while in the locker room, the Bucks players spoke with Wisconsin's attorney general and other state leaders and hours later eventually came out to make this statement."
"There were powerful messages being sent across the sports world last night. At any time, analyst Kenny Smith walking off the set during last night's 'Inside The NBA.' The WNBA also deciding to postpone its games in solidarity with the NBA. The six teams scheduled to play posed together for a photo on court with some teams spelling out Jacob Blake's name. Those white shirts were marked with bullet holes on the back to signify the seven shots that were fired by police. Players from the Brewers and Reds also deciding not to play their game in Milwaukee last night. Milwaukee about 40 miles away from Kenosha. In all, three major league baseball games postponed. And Mets slugger Dominic Smith getting very emotional when speaking about his game."
"Such a powerful, powerful message. And women's tennis star Naomi Osaka also announcing she's not going to be playing her western finals match. Major League Soccer postponing all five of their games last night in solidarity with athletes across the country. And I texted with a member of a team yesterday and asked, what does he expect to happen with the league? He says nothing is for certain, but it's not like they can just start playing in a couple of days as they try to make this stand for equality."