'President' 'Trump' Endorses Susan Collins

Some more funny -and uncannily accurate- impersonations of Trump by comedian JL Cauvin for The Lincoln Project. Cauvin also "cut ads for" Steve Daines in Montana and Dan Sullivan in Alaska.
Open thread below...
Some more funny -and uncannily accurate- impersonations of Trump by comedian JL Cauvin for The Lincoln Project. Cauvin also "cut ads for" Steve Daines in Montana and Dan Sullivan in Alaska.
Open thread below...
Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.
If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!