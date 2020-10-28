Politics
How To Get Your Trump Family And Friends To Vote For Biden

Getting your Trump leaning family and friends to consider voting for Biden is not an impossible task! We've assembled some tips and resources on ways to talk to Trump voters about changing their vote!
By RedStateRachel
45 min ago by Karoli Kuns
Getting your Trump leaning family and friends to consider voting for Biden is not an impossible task. We've assembled some tips and resources on ways to talk to Trump voters about changing their vote! Please note that if your friend or family is going to Trump rallies, please disregard this post.

With so much riding on the presidential election, every single vote counts. So if there is even a slim chance to change someone's mind, we need to try.

I have found more success using an emotional rather than a logical approach when talking to moderate Trump supporters. The positive political ads created by and for the Biden campaign have helped me start conversations with friends or family who aren't super Trumpers but they don't agree with Dem policies. Some of the recent Biden ads (like the one featured in this post) showcase the positive attributes of Biden's leadership, gently reminding us that Trump's discourse is NOT normal.

If you want to invoke change and inspire people to vote for Biden, you must approach your friend or family member with kindness and respect. Being harsh or arguing does not work. You have to keep a collaborative, rather than competitive, frame of mind. The Cult of Trump is written by one of the leading experts in cults and mind-control, Steven Hassan. He offers fresh insights about Trump and provides a roadmap on how we will heal as a country.

Read our post about Steven Hassan and Cult of Trump before you embark on any voting conversation.

Pride has an amazing article on ways to talk to Trump-supporting family members. Pride brings up a critical point:

"While facts are important, we're apparently living in post-truth times, so an emotional argument may be the more effective one. If your uncle insists "extreme vetting" for Syrian refugees is necessary because they're a "Trojan horse" allowing terrorists to enter the country, explaining that refugees already face an extremely difficult vetting process before entering the U.S., and do not get to choose the country they are relocated to may or may not convince him. Instead, state the facts and follow up with an appeal to his own desire to keep his family safe by saying, "Can you imagine what that would be like, to have to flee your home with your family? To live for years in a refugee camp while you tried to make things feel normal for your children?" When you're talking to someone who sees other people's lives as less valuable than their own, the first step is trying to build empathy."

The conservative folks at The Bulwark wrote a beneficial article with excellent points for convincing "reluctant" Trumpers to vote for Biden.

The Lincoln Project made a great video featuring Art Markman, Ph.D. who breaks down how to talk to your MAGA family and friends. Check out this video on The Lincoln Project's YouTube channel, it's extremely helpful!

Good luck and let's be careful out there. Our democracy is depending on it.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

