Sciutto: Advisers Wouldn't Give Trump Military Options - They Thought He'd Start A War

As hardened as I am to the Trump circus, this interview with Jim Sciutto is really a jaw dropper.

While tensions escalated with both North Korea and Iran, Trump advisers wouldn't give him military options because they were afraid he might accidentally take the US to war. They told their counterparts in both countries that they did not know what the President would do next, multiple former administration officials told CNN reporter Jim Sciutto, who wrote about it in his new book, "The Madman Theory: Trump Takes on the World." Via CNN: