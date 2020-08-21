Politics
Senator's Hot Mic F-Bombs During Post Office Hearing Are Your New Ringtone

Thanks to Democratic Senator Tom Carper, "FK! FK! FK!" is the word of the day.
By Frances Langum

We usually don't post "videos of a TV screen" here at Crooks and Liars.

But something about this particular clip being on an actual TV? Makes it art.

Senator Tom Carper, 73-year-old Democrat from Delaware, would likely have retired from the Senate with very few Americans having any recollection of him.

But Tom Carper is now internet famous and likely to become a gif, or better yet, a ringtone.

During the Senate Post Office hearing, Carper was apparently having some technical difficulties with his Zoom experience, which led him to say the eff word three times in rapid succession. A female staff member appears on screen to assist.

Ron Johnson, chairman of the committee, asked him if his mic was on. "We don't want to be on TV again." said the chairman.

Twitter, of course, lit right up.

And THIS:

