Senator's Hot Mic F-Bombs During Post Office Hearing Are Your New Ringtone

We usually don't post "videos of a TV screen" here at Crooks and Liars.

But something about this particular clip being on an actual TV? Makes it art.

Senator Tom Carper, 73-year-old Democrat from Delaware, would likely have retired from the Senate with very few Americans having any recollection of him.

Who is that??🤣 — TrumpSucks! (@TrumpSu44228611) August 21, 2020

Blooper aside, Tom Carper knows more about the postal service than any other U S Senator. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) August 21, 2020

But Tom Carper is now internet famous and likely to become a gif, or better yet, a ringtone.

During the Senate Post Office hearing, Carper was apparently having some technical difficulties with his Zoom experience, which led him to say the eff word three times in rapid succession. A female staff member appears on screen to assist.

Ron Johnson, chairman of the committee, asked him if his mic was on. "We don't want to be on TV again." said the chairman.

Twitter, of course, lit right up.

To be fair, that’s what I say every time I see Ron Johnson, too — ElElegante101 (@skolanach) August 21, 2020

I respect Tom Carper 5x more now. — Brad Adamston (@BradAdamston) August 21, 2020

And THIS:

Sen. Tom Carper's aid needs a "FUCK FUCK FUCK"-ing raise! — DeeJ 🇺🇸 Trump Is the Virus 🏳️‍🌈 (@PassTheSalty) August 21, 2020