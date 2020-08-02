2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Steve Mnuchin Complains People Are Being 'Overpaid' On Unemployment

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Sunday complained that many people who receive unemployment benefits during the pandemic have been "overpaid."
By David

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Sunday complained that many people who receive unemployment benefits during the pandemic have been "overpaid."

During an interview with ABC news, Mnuchin said that Republicans are pushing back against the $600 weekly federal unemployment benefit because it is more than many people received from their jobs.

"Unemployment is supposed to be wage replacement," the Treasury secretary told ABC's Martha Raddatz. "So it should be tied to some percentage of wages."

"We want to fix the issue where in some cases people are overpaid," he continued. "And we want to make sure there's the right incentives."

"Do you do think it's a disincentive to find a job if you have that extra $600?" Raddatz asked.

"There's no question," Mnuchin replied. "In certain cases, where we're paying people more to stay home than to work, that's created issues in the entire economy."

Raddatz interrupted by pointing out a Yale study which found that there is no evidence that the $600 weekly payment is a disincentive to return to work.

"I went to Yale," Mnuchin replied. "There are certain things, I don't always agree."

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us