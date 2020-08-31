Politics
Steve Scalise Attacks Joe Biden With Manipulated Video; Twitter Labels It As Fake

The video altered a quote from healthcare activist Ady Barkan to make it sound like Biden wants to defund the police.
By Susie Madrak
3 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Twitter flagged a manipulated clip posted by Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise that alters a question from healthcare activist Ady Barkan to Joe Biden. Via The Hill:

The clip is included in a video the House’s No. 2 Republican tweeted that accuses Democrats of fomenting and encouraging violent unrest. “No police. Mob rule. Total chaos. That’s the result of the Democrat agenda,” Scalise tweeted.

No police.
Mob rule.
Total chaos.

That’s the result of the Democrat agenda.

Ask yourself: Is this what you want in your town next? ↓ pic.twitter.com/zFnrx2kjZq

— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 30, 2020

In the initial interview, Barkan, who uses a computerized artificial voice due to his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, asks Biden if “we agree that we can redirect some of the funding” for police departments toward public safety and mental health services. “Yes,” Biden responds.

The clip Scalise tweeted, however, inserts the words “for police” into Barkan’s question using the same computer-generated voice.

Ady Barkan responded:

And here's what passes for an apology:

Scalise is the guy whose life was saved by a black lesbian cop after he was seriously wounded in the infamous Congressional softball shooting.

Shortly after he recovered, he voted against the Equality Act. Just so you know which kind of Christian we're dealing with.

