Steve Scalise Attacks Joe Biden With Manipulated Video; Twitter Labels It As Fake

Twitter flagged a manipulated clip posted by Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise that alters a question from healthcare activist Ady Barkan to Joe Biden. Via The Hill:

The clip is included in a video the House’s No. 2 Republican tweeted that accuses Democrats of fomenting and encouraging violent unrest. “No police. Mob rule. Total chaos. That’s the result of the Democrat agenda,” Scalise tweeted. No police.

Mob rule.

Total chaos. That’s the result of the Democrat agenda. Ask yourself: Is this what you want in your town next? ↓ pic.twitter.com/zFnrx2kjZq — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 30, 2020 In the initial interview, Barkan, who uses a computerized artificial voice due to his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, asks Biden if “we agree that we can redirect some of the funding” for police departments toward public safety and mental health services. “Yes,” Biden responds. The clip Scalise tweeted, however, inserts the words “for police” into Barkan’s question using the same computer-generated voice.

Ady Barkan responded:

.@SteveScalise,



These are not my words.



I have lost my ability to speak, but not my agency or my thoughts.



You and your team have doctored my words for your own political gain.



Please remove this video immediately. You owe the entire disability community an apology. https://t.co/N6G5RgMXlO — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) August 30, 2020

And here's what passes for an apology:

While Joe Biden clearly said “yes,” twice, to the question of his support to redirect money away from police, we will honor the request of @AdyBarkan and remove the portion of his interview from our video. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 31, 2020

Scalise is the guy whose life was saved by a black lesbian cop after he was seriously wounded in the infamous Congressional softball shooting.

Shortly after he recovered, he voted against the Equality Act. Just so you know which kind of Christian we're dealing with.