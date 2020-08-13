2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump COVID Briefings: Same Script, Different Day

The Recount put these briefings together, where Trump just reads from the same script on different days.
By Ed Scarce
By Ed Scarce
Views:

Trump calls these things he does Coronavirus Press Briefings, but they're basically just more propaganda for his re-election campaign. That's their essential purpose. They're not there to present information. And if they're not, you might as well just re-use whatever facts you have from one day to the next, because they don't matter. They're not the point of these dreary exercises.

So what is the point? Disinformation.

Disinformation is false or misleading information that is spread deliberately to deceive. This is a subset of misinformation, which may also be unintentional. The English word disinformation is a loan translation of the Russian dezinformatsiya, derived from the title of a KGB black propaganda department.

Irony.

Here's some Twitter reaction to The Recount's video.

