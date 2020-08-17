Politics
UNC-Chapel Hill Switches To Online Classes After 135 New COVID-19 Cases In First Week

UNC assured students they had a plan when classes reopened last week. They didn't.
It's worth mentioning that this swift action would not have occurred without the involvement of student journalists demanding to know what was really going on as the University of North Carolina reopened.

Source: NBC News

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced Monday it was converting to virtual classes after reporting 135 new COVID-19 cases and four clusters within a week of starting classes for the fall semester — an outcome many critics feared as the university decided to reopen its campus.

“After consultation with state and local health officials, #UNC’s infectious disease experts and the UNC system, Carolina is making two changes to de-densify campus,” the school announced on Twitter Monday afternoon. “On Wednesday, Aug. 19, all undergraduate instruction will shift to remote learning.”

The shift was announced within an hour of the updated case counts being added on the school’s CV-19 dashboard, which tracks metrics like tests conducted, positive cases, and isolation and quarantine capacity.

The dashboard shows 135 new positive COVID-19 cases — 130 students and fives employees — for the week of Aug. 10 to Aug. 16.

UNC's tweet.

The student newspaper's headline.

